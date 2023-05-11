Sports

IPL 2023: Can Rashid Khan stop the SKY storm?

Written by Parth Dhall May 11, 2023, 09:23 pm 2 min read

Rashid Khan is yet to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans are set to lock horns in the 57th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Wankhede Stadium on May 12. MI's middle order will once again depend upon Suryakumar Yadav, who has finally regained his momentum. GT leg-spinner Rashid Khan would want to spin his web to stop the SKY storm. Here are the stats.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Rashid Khan

One of GT's biggest tasks would be to stop Yadav from firing. The MI batter has been in sublime form of late. His 35-ball 83 helped MI chase down 200 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Hence, GT could unleash leg-spinner Rashid in SKY's presence. Although Rashid is a proven wicket-taker, he is yet to dismiss SKY in the IPL (50 off 37 balls).

Three successive fifties at Wankhede

Suryakumar has been on a roll at Wankhede, slamming three successive fifties. His scores here in IPL 2023 read 1(2) vs CSK, 43(25) vs KKR, 57(26) vs PBKS, 55(29) vs RR, and 83(35) vs RCB. Overall, he has six IPL fifties here.

SKY's exploits in the middle overs

Suryakumar's exploits in the middle overs (7-16), a stage where most batters choke, remain unmatched. His strike rate in this phase in IPL 2023 rises to 195.95. SKY has slammed 339 runs at an average of 37.66 in this phase this season (6s: 17, 4s: 38). However, SKY has been dismissed nine times in the middle overs.

Rashid can be a threat to SKY

If Suryakumar has aced the middle overs with the bat, Rashid shines with the ball. The latter has the propensity to pick wickets regularly in this phase. Rashid averages 19.91 in the middle overs in IPL 2023, having claimed 12 wickets. His economy rate in this regard reads 7.70. Notably, Rashid would be crucial for GT at Wankhede which produces high-scoring encounters.

MI vs GT: A look at the key details

The fixture will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on May 12 (7:30pm). The pitch here is conducive for batting, considering the quick outfield and shorter dimensions. However, pacers will get some assistance with the new ball. Chasing teams have won three of the four games here this season. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free.