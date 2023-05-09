Sports

IPL 2023: RCB set MI a stiff 200-run target

Royal Challengers Bangalore set Mumbai Indians a 200-run target in match number 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season at the Wankhede. RCB were off to a poor start before Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell scored impressive fifties to stitch a 120-run stand for the third wicket. RCB were 136/3 when Maxwell departed before Dinesh Karthik's 30 helped them score 199/6.

Faf races to 576 runs in IPL 2023

Faf made use of his impressive form, slamming a superb 65-run knock. Faf surpassed the 1,000-run mark RCB. He achieved the milestone after completing his 21st run. He has enjoyed a dream run in IPL 2023. He smashed his sixth fifty, besides consolidating his position at the top in terms of runs. Faf has clobbered 576 runs at 57.60 from 11 matches.

Maxwell slams a fiery 68

Aussie all-rounder Maxwell entertained the crowd at the Wankhede with a sensational 33-ball 68. Maxwell brought up a 25-ball 50. He handled Piyush Chawla well and creamed him for runs. Maxwell's 68-run knock was laced with eight fours and four sixes. He struck at 206.06. Maxwell hammered his fourth IPL fifty this season and also added a fourth century-plus stand alongside Faf.

Faf records these partnership feats

Faf has shared four century-plus stands this season with Maxwell, who scored an entertaining 68. Meanwhile, as per Cricbuzz, it's the joint-second-best tally in an IPL season. Faf has been involved in six century-plus stands in IPL 2023 (the 2nd-highest in an IPL season).

Jason Behrendorff claims a three-fer

Aussie pacer Jason Behrendorff claimed 3/36 from his four overs. He claimed the crucial wicket of Virat Kohli (1) to start with and pegged PCB back after sending back Anuj Rawat as well. Behrendorff also broke the century-plus stand of Faf and Maxwell by dismissing the latter in the 13th over. Chris Jordan, who replaced Jofra Archer at MI, finished with 1/48.