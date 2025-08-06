WhatsApp introduces new features to combat scams

WhatsApp has announced a series of new features aimed at helping users identify and avoid scams on its platform. The Meta-owned messaging service is also cracking down on fraudulent activities by removing accounts linked to criminal scam centers worldwide. The latest updates are designed to detect scams in both group and individual chats, enhancing user safety across the board.

Group protection Safety overview for group chats For group chats, WhatsApp is introducing a safety overview feature. This will be shown when a user who isn't in your contact list adds you to an unfamiliar group. The safety overview will provide key information about the group and tips on how to stay safe. You can check if the person who added you is one of your contacts or if any member of the group is a contact of yours.

Scam prevention Warnings for potential scams in individual chats WhatsApp is also tackling scams in individual chats. Scammers often try to initiate conversations on other platforms before moving to private messaging services like WhatsApp. To counter this, the app is testing new ways of warning users before they engage with potential scammers. The feature would provide additional context about who you're messaging when you start a chat with someone not in your contacts.