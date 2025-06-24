US House staff banned from using WhatsApp: Here's why

Meta's popular messaging app, WhatsApp , has been banned from all devices used by the US House of Representatives. The decision was announced in a memo sent to all House staff on Monday. The memo explained that the "Office of Cybersecurity has deemed WhatsApp a high risk to users due to the lack of transparency in how it protects user data."

Security issues What the memo said The memo further raised concerns over WhatsApp's lack of stored data encryption and potential security risks associated with its use. It was issued by the Chief Administrative Officer, who also suggested alternatives such as Microsoft Teams, Amazon's Wickr, Signal, along with Apple's iMessage and FaceTime.

Company response Meta opposes the decision Meta has strongly opposed the decision, with a company spokesperson asserting that WhatsApp offers a higher level of security than the other approved apps. The spokesperson said that Meta disagreed with the move "in the strongest possible terms." This is not the first time an app has been banned from staff devices. TikTok was also banned in 2022 over security concerns.