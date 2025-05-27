WhatsApp's long-awaited iPad app is coming soon with companion mode
What's the story
WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, is gearing up to launch a dedicated app for Apple iPad users.
The news comes after nearly two years of beta testing within Apple's TestFlight program.
The official WhatsApp account on X (formerly Twitter) recently teased the upcoming release with an "eyes" emoji in response to a user's request for an iPad app.
Testing phase
Beta testing indicates stable user experience
The beta program for the native WhatsApp app on iPadOS is currently full, preventing new testers from joining.
However, those who have had access to it have reported a mostly stable experience.
This long testing phase indicates that Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, is carefully working to deliver a reliable and smooth user experience before making the app widely available.
App features
Companion mode and optimized interface
The upcoming WhatsApp app for iPad is expected to offer a "companion mode."
This feature will let users access their conversations without needing their iPhone to be connected to the internet.
The interface of the app will be optimized for the larger screen of an iPad, giving a more intuitive and visually appealing experience than using either the iPhone app or web version.
Launch timeline
No official release date yet
As of now, there is no official word on when the WhatsApp iPad app will be released to the public.
The recent social media tease and continued beta testing activity indicate that a native WhatsApp experience for iPad users could be just around the corner.
That said, Instagram is still nowhere in sight—an app highly requested by iPad users.