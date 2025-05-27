How to increase phone's storage without deleting a single photo
What's the story
Smartphone storage can fill up in no time, especially with the growing quality of photos and videos.
Many of us end up losing precious memories captured in photos, struggling to manage the storage.
However, as it turns out, there are several tricks to optimize smartphone storage without deleting any photos.
Here's how you can free up space while keeping your photo collection intact.
Cloud solutions
Utilize cloud storage services
Cloud storage services provide a hassle-free option to store photos without occupying space on your device.
By uploading your images to a cloud service (like Google Photos or iCloud), you can access them anytime - while freeing up local storage.
Most services offer a free space, with options for additional paid storage if needed.
This way, your photos remain safe and accessible from any internet-connected device.
App management
Manage apps and cache efficiently
Apps tend to take up a lot of space in the form of data and cache files.
By periodically checking installed apps and clearing cache, you can recover some precious space on your smartphone. Removing unused apps is also a great way to get more memory.
Plus, some phones come with capabilities to automatically delete temporary files or recommend unused apps for removal.
External drives
Use external storage options
External drives or microSD cards offer another way to expand smartphone storage.
If your phone supports external memory cards, you can transfer media files like videos, music onto these cards to save internal space for other purposes, such as app installations or system updates.
Portable external drives also make it easy to transfer large files between devices without relying solely on cloud solutions.
Photo adjustments
Optimize photo settings
Adjusting camera settings before capturing images helps reduce file size without compromising quality significantly—especially when shooting in high resolution modes which generate larger files than necessary at times depending upon usage requirements later down the line after the capture process itself has completed successfully already.