Has Army's preparedness against Pakistan been leaked on social media?
What's the story
Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions after the Pahalgam attack, a fake story about the Indian Army's operational readiness has gone viral on social media.
The alleged "leak" of confidential documents hinted at a decline in the morale of soldiers and expressed concern over the Army's capability to respond to Pakistan.
However, the Indian government has categorically dismissed such claims as fake news.
Misleading narrative
False claims about soldier morale and foreign involvement
The now-debunked misleading social media post tried to paint a grim picture of the Indian Army's preparedness.
It falsely claimed the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) headquarters had raised serious concerns about the Army's capability.
The post suggested the Army was only fit for small-scale tactical skirmishes and not major operations.
It also alleged declining soldier morale, rising desertions, and foreign involvement in operations.
Government response
PIB refutes claims and warns against misinformation
The Press Information Bureau (PIB), the Indian government's official media communication arm, has issued a strong rebuttal to the circulating documents.
Under the hashtag #PIBFactCheck, it clarified that the so-called leaked files were not only fake, but also part of a disinformation campaign by pro-Pakistani social media handles.
"This is clearly part of a conspiracy to discredit the Indian Armed Forces and create confusion among the public," a senior Ministry of Defence official told IANS.
PIB's appeal
PIB urges citizens to rely on official sources
PIB urged citizens and media organizations to avoid sharing unverified claims and instead depend on official government channels for accurate updates.
The Indian government has also blocked 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for spreading false, provocative and communally sensitive content about India.
Cyber intelligence agencies are closely monitoring such social media handles and content. Steps are being taken to identify and counter hostile information warfare from across the border.
Fundraising hoax
PIB also debunks misleading fundraising campaign
The PIB has also debunked another viral message circulating on WhatsApp and social media, urging people to contribute ₹1 every day toward the "modernization of the Indian Army."
The Ministry of Defence clarified that no such campaign has been launched.
According to PIB's fact-check unit, the government does not collect public donations for Army modernization or purchasing weapons.
The only fund available is the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (AFBCWF), which provides financial support to families of battle casualties.