How to customize notifications tone on WhatsApp
If you want to identify who is messaging you on WhatsApp without even looking at your phone, customizing notification tones can help.
The feature lets users personalize their experience by assigning different sounds to different contacts or groups.
Whether you want a subtle tone for work-related chats or a distinct sound for family messages, customizing these alerts can boost your communication efficiency and add a personal touch to your interactions.
Settings access
Accessing notification settings
To start customizing notification tones, open WhatsApp and head over to the settings menu.
Tap on the three dots on the top right corner of the main screen and select 'Settings' from the dropdown menu.
From there, select 'Notifications'. This section will let you manage everything from message alerts to group notifications.
Contact tones
Choosing individual contact tones
Once in the notifications section, scroll down to locate "Custom Notifications."
Tap on this option and select a contact for whom you want to change the notification tone.
Enable custom notifications by checking the box next to it.
You will then get a range of options like message tone, vibration duration, and popup notifications for that particular contact.
Group alerts
Setting group chat alerts
For group chats, head over to the main notifications menu and tap on "Group Notifications."
Here, you will find the same customization options as with individual contacts.
You can set different tones for different groups depending on how important or frequent they are.
This way, you'll be able to differentiate between personal messages and group discussions in a jiffy.
Test sounds
Testing your new settings
After setting up custom tones for contacts or groups, it is important to test them out.
Send yourself a message from another device or ask someone else in that contact list or group chat to send one.
Listen carefully when receiving these messages. If adjustments are needed, revisit the settings until satisfied with how each alert sounds in real-time scenarios.