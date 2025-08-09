India in trade talks with several countries, including US

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has confirmed that India is in talks for trade agreements with a number of countries, including the US . He said this while speaking at the BT India @100 event. The minister stressed that several nations are eager to engage with India on trade matters, highlighting its growing global economic influence.

Ongoing discussions US tariffs on Indian goods The India-US bilateral trade agreement talks have been ongoing since March. A US delegation is slated to visit India for the next round of talks from August 25. These discussions are particularly important as the US has imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods, with a 25% duty coming into effect on August 7 and another 25% from August 27.

Export growth Exports to surpass last year's figures Goyal expressed confidence that India's exports in 2025-26 will surpass last year's figures. In 2024-25, India's goods and services exports reached $825 billion. He said, "I do not see any de-globalization. I see countries restructuring their trade routes and their trade partners." The minister also emphasized that the Indian economy is growing at a faster pace and the world is looking up to India as a major player in global trade.