Gold prices drop as US imposes tariff on Swiss gold
Gold prices slipped from their recent record high to about $3,457 per ounce after the US announced a 39% tariff on Swiss gold bars.
This move has sparked worries about possible disruptions in global gold trade.
US to issue executive order on tariffs
The White House plans to clear up confusion with an executive order on these tariffs.
The Swiss Precious Metals Association says this could seriously impact exports to the US, but strong gold reserves in US warehouses are helping calm supply fears for now.
Gold's role in uncertain markets
Trade policies like these can shake up gold prices.
If you're following stocks or crypto, it's worth watching how gold holds up when markets get unpredictable.