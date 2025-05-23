Apple's next big thing, smart glasses, are coming next year
What's the story
Features
Smart glasses to have various capabilities
The next-gen smart glasses from Apple are said to be capable of doing a lot.
You'll be able to make phone calls, control music playback, receive real-time translations, and get navigation assistance through the device.
Plus, the smart glasses are also rumored to pack an in-house chip.
However, plans to integrate augmented reality (AR) into the device are still "years away."
Competition
Apple's smart glasses compared to Meta's Ray-Ban eyewear
A source has told Bloomberg that Apple's smart glasses will be similar to Meta's Ray-Ban smart eyewear but with better quality.
Last year alone, Meta sold over one million pairs of its Ray-Ban smart glasses.
The development comes as Google also announced plans to develop AI-powered eyewear in collaboration with Xreal, Warby Parker, Samsung, and Gentle Monster on its Android XR platform.
Strategic shift
Apple shifts focus from smartwatch to smart glasses
Along with its smart glasses project, Bloomberg also reports that Apple has ditched plans for a Visual Intelligence-like smartwatch with camera and AI capabilities.
However, the tech giant is still working on AirPods with cameras.
This strategic shift shows Apple's commitment toward bolstering its wearable technology portfolio with innovative products like smart glasses and advanced earbuds.