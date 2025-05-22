Massive solar storm is heading our way: What to expect
What's the story
Scientists have warned that Earth is susceptible to a major solar storm. The Sun has been particularly active in recent times, spewing plasma and solar flares into space.
A massive sunspot, AR4087, has opened up in the Sun's atmosphere and is now facing Earth. The sunspot is growing, leading scientists to explore what impact it could have on our planet.
Drill results
Emergency drill reveals potential cosmic disaster
In a recent "solar storm emergency drill," scientists found that a major geomagnetic storm could lead to a cosmic disaster for Earth.
Geomagnetic storms are caused when the Sun releases charged plasma, which interacts with Earth's magnetic field.
The drill simulated four scenarios of different storm scales, including one dubbed a "solar superstorm," which was so massive it could possibly cause an "internet apocalypse."
Impact
Solar superstorm could disrupt power grids, travel
The researchers warned that a solar superstorm could disrupt power grids across the US and cause blackouts lasting weeks on the eastern seaboard.
It would also severely impact travel by affecting railways. Additionally, gas pipelines could be compromised, leading to an increase in gas prices.
These findings underscore the potential severity of a major solar storm event.
Call to action
Scientists urge government action to prepare for solar storms
In light of these findings, scientists are urging the government to take immediate action.
They estimate that more satellites are needed to monitor space weather and remain vigilant about solar storms.
The forecasting models also need improvement for early warnings.
These measures could potentially help mitigate the impact of a major solar storm on Earth.
Solar flare impact
NASA warns of potential disruptions from X-class solar flare
NASA has previously warned that a solar flare released on May 19 could disrupt radio communications, power grids, navigation networks, and even pose risks to astronauts and satellites.
Last week, a solar flare stretched an impressive one million kilometers toward Earth. It triggered a blast of X-rays and extreme ultraviolet radiation toward Earth, disrupting high-frequency radio signals across affected regions.