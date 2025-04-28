What's the story

In a groundbreaking discovery, a team of international astronomers has detected light from an extremely distant galaxy, JADES-GS-z13-1, using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

The galaxy is believed to have existed just 330 million years after the Big Bang.

With a redshift (z) of 13, JADES-GS-z13-1 is among the earliest galaxies observed, making it a significant find in early universe studies.