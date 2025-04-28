What's the story

CMF, a sub-brand of Nothing, has launched its latest smartphone, the CMF Phone 2 Pro in India. The new model is a successor to last year's CMF Phone 1 and starts at ₹18,999.

It comes in four color variants: Black, Light Green, Orange, and White.

The device houses an Essential Key that allows users to quickly access the new 'Essential Space' to access data like photos, screenshots, and voice notes.