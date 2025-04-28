CMF Phone 2 Pro, with 'Essential Key,' debuts at ₹19,000
What's the story
CMF, a sub-brand of Nothing, has launched its latest smartphone, the CMF Phone 2 Pro in India. The new model is a successor to last year's CMF Phone 1 and starts at ₹18,999.
It comes in four color variants: Black, Light Green, Orange, and White.
The device houses an Essential Key that allows users to quickly access the new 'Essential Space' to access data like photos, screenshots, and voice notes.
Cost
Price and availability
The CMF Phone 2 Pro starts at ₹18,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The one with 256GB storage goes for ₹20,999.
The phone will be available via Flipkart, CMF India's official website, and other retail partners.
The Phone 2 Pro comes with various accessories such as universal cover, wallet, interchangeable lenses, stand, lanyard, and card holder (sold separately).
Looks
Design and display
The CMF Phone 2 Pro comes with a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen with Full-HD+ resolution, adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and HDR10+ support.
The display is protected by Panda Glass and offers peak brightness of up to 3,000-nits.
The phone's IP54-rated design makes it dust and splash resistant.
It also packs two microphones for better audio quality while calling or recording.
Performance
Performance and battery life
Under the hood, the CMF Phone 2 Pro packs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM (expandable via RAM Booster) and up to 256GB of storage.
The device boots Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.2. It will get three years of major Android updates and six years of security patches.
The phone's battery is a beefy 5,000mAh unit with wired and reverse charging support at up to 33W and up to 5W, respectively.
Camera
Camera and connectivity
The CMF Phone 2 Pro packs a triple rear camera setup, including a primary 50MP sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera.
On the front, you get a 16MP selfie shooter.
The connectivity options include dual-SIM support (Nano+Nano), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C port, and an optical in-display fingerprint scanner for secure authentication.