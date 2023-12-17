Phone (2a) v/s Phone (2): How these Nothing phones compare

1/5

Technology 2 min read

Phone (2a) v/s Phone (2): How these Nothing phones compare

By Akash Pandey 11:10 pm Dec 17, 202311:10 pm

The Phone (2a)'s Glyph system will support app notifications and integrations, much like Phone (2)

It's highly likely that Nothing is currently working on a more affordable sub-series device, rumored to be the Phone (2a), to complement its Phone (2). Recently, we discussed how a leaked image of the Phone (2a) revealed the potential design of the device. Thanks to industry insider Yogesh Brar, we now have information on the specifications and a probable price range for the upcoming Nothing phone. Here's what to expect from Phone (2a) and how it differs from Phone (2).

2/5

Phone (2a) to have fewer Glyph interface elements

The Phone (2a) is expected to have a unique design compared to its high-end sibling, the Phone (2). It will have a horizontally aligned dual rear camera setup in the center, as opposed to Phone (2)'s vertically aligned dual cameras on the top left. Surrounding the camera housing are the three independent Glyph LED light strips. In contrast, the Phone (2) has LED strips split into 11 segments. Up front, however, the Phone (2a) will retain the top-centered punch-hole cut-out.

3/5

120Hz OLED common across both models

According to Brar, the Phone (2a) will boast a 120Hz OLED screen, likely similar to its premium counterpart. It might also retain the same display size. The phone's back will house two 50MP camera sensors, with one being the primary lens and the other likely an ultrawide lens, similar to the Phone (2)'s camera setup. At the front, a 16MP selfie camera is expected against the Phone (2)'s 32MP shooter. Details about the camera sensors remain unclear at the moment.

4/5

Phone (2) uses Snapdragon 8-series processor

The Phone (2a) will likely use MediaTek's mid-range Dimensity 7200 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For comparison, the Phone (2) uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, with up to 12GB/512GB configuration. The new device shall ship with Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5. The same is now available for Phone (2) users as well. However, the battery details of the upcoming Nothing phone remain unclear as of now.

5/5

Phone (2a) to launch at MWC 2024

Leaks suggest that the Phone (2a) might be unveiled at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC), with Nothing hosting an event on February 27. Brar estimates a price tag of around $400 (nearly Rs. 33,200), which seems slightly expensive, given it has mid-budget specifications. As the launch draws near, more details are expected to emerge.