Redmi K70 Pro outshines flagships in terms of peak brightness

1/5

Technology 2 min read

Redmi K70 Pro outshines flagships in terms of peak brightness

By Akash Pandey 01:57 pm Nov 27, 202301:57 pm

The device will debut on November 29

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi K70 series smartphones, and the Pro variant is currently gaining attention for its outstanding peak display brightness. The Redmi K70 Pro is officially confirmed to offer a maximum brightness of 4,000-nits, a significant upgrade, which surpasses the current flagships. This cutting-edge display was co-created with TCL. It features the C8 screen light-emitting material and enhanced eye protection, besides higher peak brightness. The device will debut on November 29, alongside other exciting products.

2/5

What other models have significantly high peak brightness?

High peak brightness in a display is crucial for optimal visibility in various lighting conditions, enhancing contrast, supporting HDR content, and improving the overall user experience. It's particularly important for outdoor use or content consumption. The Redmi K70 Pro's 4,000-nits peak brightness outshines smartphones like Xiaomi 14 Pro/Vivo X100 Pro (at 3,000-nits), OPPO Find X6 Pro (at 2,500-nits), and Google Pixel 8 Pro (at 2,400-nits). Also, on paper, it is twice as bright as iPhone 15 Pro Max (at 2,000-nits).

3/5

The Redmi K70 Pro will offer enhanced eye protection

Apart from industry-leading peak brightness, the display on the Redmi K70 Pro supports 3,840Hz Ultra-high frequency PWM dimming, making it a leader in eye protection technology. Redmi K70 Pro is the second smartphone to adopt this advanced feature, following HONOR 90. The screen sets a new benchmark for eye protection by integrating medical guidance, engineering implementation, and a fresh concept of "medical and industrial integration," as stated by the company.

4/5

The smartphone will pack a power-efficient display

Xiaomi has developed a 2K OLED screen for the K70 Pro in collaboration with TCL Huaxing. The most notable aspect of this display is the energy-efficient C8 luminescent material. The company has partnered with eye hospitals and utilized clinical data to develop scientific eye protection, customizing six dimensions and 19 test indicators. This reduces blue light exposure by 5%, compared to previous generation models.

5/5

Additional features and specifications of Redmi K70 Pro

The Redmi K70 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and feature a sleek aluminum alloy frame, as evident by antenna bands on the sides. The primary camera will be a 50MP unit with OIS, and the telephoto lens will offer 2X optical zoom. More information about the phone is expected to be revealed in the days leading up to its official launch on November 29, during the Redmi 10th-anniversary celebration event.