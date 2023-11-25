iQOO 12 to offer clean Android experience: Check expected price

1/5

Technology 2 min read

iQOO 12 to offer clean Android experience: Check expected price

By Akash Pandey 11:19 pm Nov 25, 202311:19 pm

The iQOO 12 supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4

iQOO is set to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the iQOO 12, in India on December 12. Excitingly, the company has now announced it will remove bloatware on the device, thanks to the Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14's arrival. The updated operating system will no longer have "Hot Apps" and "Hot Games" previously bundled with its devices. Additionally, the iQOO 12 series will receive three major OS updates and four years of security patches.

2/5

iQOO offers pre-installed apps on devices

For those unfamiliar, iQOO phones used to come with pre-installed "Hot Apps" and "Hot Games," recommending applications and games from the company's app store. These folders, acting as shortcuts, promote the Vivo app store but cannot be uninstalled due to their association with a system app. Moreover, iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya announced that the iQOO 12 will offer a smooth, bloatware-free experience and long-term software support.

3/5

Funtouch OS 14 to offer enhanced customization for lock screen

Funtouch OS 14 also brings improved customization to the lock screen, always-on display, and Kinetic wallpapers. It remains uncertain if this feature extends to all iQOO phones or is exclusive to premium models. While iQOO is promising decent software support for its latest flagship, it is still not on par with Samsung, OnePlus, and Google in support duration. However, it signals a positive stride for iQOO in establishing its brand identity.

4/5

iQOO 12 uses Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Launched recently in China, the iQOO 12 boasts a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1260x2800 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. The smartphone features a 50MP (OIS) primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP (OIS, 3x) periscope telephoto shooter. It also has a 16MP front camera. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with an Adreno 750 GPU. Under the hood, it houses a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast-charging support.

5/5

What about its pricing in India

The iQOO 12 will be available for purchase in India exclusively via Amazon and the official iQOO e-store. Although Indian variant pricing details are still under wraps, the Chinese version ranges from CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000) to CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 53,000) for different configurations. The smartphone comes in Burning Way, Legend Edition, and Track Version color options, with the latter featuring a BMW Motorsport-inspired finish. In India, it is expected to start around Rs. 55,000.