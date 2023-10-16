Leaked camera specifications of Samsung's S24 Ultra reveal major upgrades

Technology

By Akash Pandey 04:09 pm Oct 16, 202304:09 pm

The Galaxy S24 Ultra will include Laser AutoFocus (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung's upcoming flagship phone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, is creating buzz for its impressive camera features, which have been revealed in a new leak. The device is set to launch early next year, and Samsung might unveil it earlier than usual. Reports suggest that the South Korean tech giant is planning an event in San Francisco around January 2024. Keep in mind though, that these details are based on tip-offs and speculations.

Take a look at the camera sensors

According to tipster RGcloudS, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will boast a 200MP main camera, with a 1/1.3-inch HP2SX sensor and a 0.6μm pixel size. It will also include a 12MP ultra-wide camera, featuring a 1/2.55-inch IMX564 sensor and a 1.4μm pixel size. The device may have a 10MP (3x) telephoto lens, using the 1/3.52-inch IMX754+ sensor and a 1.12μm pixel size. Additionally, a 48MP (5x) telephoto camera is expected, with a 1/2.25-inch GMU sensor and 0.8μm pixel size.

Rumored specifications include Qualcomm's upcoming flagship SoC

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is speculated to have a 6.8-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. This top-of-the-line smartphone could be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, along with an Adreno GPU. Under the hood, it could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast-charging. The device will boot Android 14 with Samsung's One UI skin.

