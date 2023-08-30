Costliest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 to launch on September 7

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 30, 2023

The specifications should remain unchanged (Photo credit: Samsung)

South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced that the highly anticipated Thom Browne special variant of the Galaxy Z Fold5 will debut on September 7. This designer version of the foldable phone will feature Thom Browne's signature three-color stripe, adding a stylish touch for fans of the renowned fashion brand. However, the features and specifications of the premium handset are expected to remain unchanged.

The designer package will boast matching accessories

The Thom Browne edition package is expected to go beyond just the phone. It should include matching cases, Galaxy Buds, and Galaxy Watch with extra straps. Even smaller accessories such as the chargers and cables are likely to flaunt red, white, and blue stripes, ensuring a cohesive design throughout. A similar treatment was earlier seen on the Galaxy Z Fold2 and Galaxy Z Fold3 special editions.

Expect supply to be limited

The availability of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Thom Browne edition will be limited. This is because these special editions are typically offered in some markets and in restricted quantities. This exclusivity makes them highly sought after by fans. So, if you are a fan of Thom Browne and Samsung, mark your calendars for September 7.

