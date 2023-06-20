Technology

ASUS Zenfone 10 to debut soon: What to expect

ASUS Zenfone 10 should offer Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity (Photo credit: ASUS)

ASUS will introduce the Zenfone 10, as its next compact flagship smartphone, on June 29. The brand has activated the landing page on its official global website, which features a series of teaser videos, confirming the device's key specifications. Additionally, official-looking press renders have also been revealed, giving us our best look yet at the offering. Here's everything we know about the Zenfone 10.

It'll retain the compact form factor of Zenfone 9

The ASUS Zenfone 10 will debut in five color variants (Photo credit: Evan Blass) ASUS Zenfone 10 will have a Type-C port at the bottom (Photo credit: Evan Blass)

Going by the official teasers, the ASUS Zenfone 10 will sport a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out and thin bezels. The leaked renders by Evan Blass show antenna lines on the device's frame, suggesting that the frame is made of metal. The device will have a right-aligned volume rocker, joined by the power lock/unlock button, which is likely to double as a biometric reader.

The handset will be IP68-rated

The ASUS Zenfone 10 is expected to get an IP68-rated body with Gorilla Glass Victus or Victus 2 protection on the front. As per the landing page, the phone will offer a 5.9-inch OLED panel, similar to its predecessor. However, the resolution of the display is unclear at the moment (Full-HD+ most likely). It may support a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Always-On mode.

A 200MP main camera with six-axis gimbal OIS is expected

The ASUS Zenfone 10 will sport two cameras on the rear. Rumors hint at a 200MP primary sensor. In addition, the second-generation six-axis hybrid gimbal stabilization system will be on board, per the official teasers. Up front, it will have a single camera for selfies.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will be at the helm

The ASUS Zenfone 10 will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. Expect its top-end variant to be of 16GB/512GB configuration. The phone will likely boot Android 13 out-of-the-box. Under the hood, it may house a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast-charging. It is confirmed to support wireless charging, which was missing on the Zenfone 9.

ASUS Zenfone 10: Availability

ASUS Zenfone 10 will be introduced on June 29 via an online event, which will be live-streamed via ASUS's official YouTube channel. It'll be offered in five colors including blue, black, green, red, and silver. It is tipped to start at $749 (around Rs. 61,500).