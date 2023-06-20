Technology

New WhatsApp update introduces ability to silence unknown callers

Written by Akash Pandey June 20, 2023 | 02:18 pm 3 min read

The new WhatsApp features offer enhanced protection

WhatsApp continues to expand its list of features for users seeking more options to keep their accounts secured. The Meta-owned platform has now announced two new facilities: Silence Unknown Callers and Privacy Checkup. While the former filters out spam calls or unknown callers, the latter assists users in configuring the privacy settings, allowing them to select the appropriate level of protection for their accounts.

Users will not be notified of spam calls anymore

Starting today, WhatsApp users can utilize the new "Silence Unknown Callers" feature. It offers better control to individuals over several annoyances. Once enabled, it automatically screens spam calls and calls from unknown numbers. Furthermore, your device won't send alerts to you of any such incoming calls, thereby reducing interruptions. The callers will still be shown in the call list and notification center.

Here's how to enable it

The ability to silence unknown callers is now available within the privacy settings window, which contains a toggle to muffle incoming calls from unknown numbers. Post-enabling the toggle, such calls will be muted. Additionally, if necessary, you can look through your call list to see if WhatsApp accidentally blocked a call that you might have wanted to receive.

The facility reduces the risk of scams

Spam calls have grown to be a significant problem nowadays. Anybody who has your WhatsApp number can contact you. This poses a serious problem as strangers might attempt to connect with you without your consent, and trick you or try to steal your personal information through the calls. The new WhatsApp feature blocks unauthorized calls and lowers the possibility of falling for scams.

How does Privacy Checkup work?

WhatsApp's new Privacy Checkup menu gives users an idea about the privacy/security tools available to them. The menu also offers instructions on how to choose the best level of privacy. In the privacy settings, select the "Start checkup" within the "Privacy checkup" banner, and WhatsApp will guide you through various privacy layers, helping you configure your account's settings for an appropriate level of protection.

The features are now rolling out on Android and iOS

The ability to silence unknown callers and privacy checkup, have been announced through a new WhatsApp blog post. The features are discoverable in firmware versions 2.23.12.77 (for Android) and 23.12.71 (for iOS). The add-ons are rolling out in a phased manner, and users are advised to wait for a future update if they haven't received them in the latest firmware.