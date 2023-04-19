Technology

iPhone users can now create stickers on WhatsApp: Here's how

The sticker maker feature is reportedly available only on iOS 16 version

WhatsApp is rolling out a sticker maker tool for its iOS platform. The new feature will allow you to create stickers from your images, right within the app, without having to rely on external sources. However, this feature is reportedly available only on the iOS 16 version. If you have a compatible iPhone, here's how you can make stickers on WhatsApp.

The new feature comes with iOS WhatsApp update 23.7.82

The new sticker maker tool is a part of the latest iOS WhatsApp update 23.7.82. The official changelog, in addition to mentioning that it is possible to create your own stickers, also makes a note of group-related features which were introduced in the previous update. To access the new sticker maker feature, make sure you have installed the latest version of the app.

How to create stickers within WhatsApp?

To create stickers on WhatsApp, simply head to the Photos app, pick a picture, and extract the subject out of it by hard pressing on the image. Now, open WhatsApp and paste the photo cutout into any chat and the app will convert it into a sticker. You can add the new sticker to your sticker collection for future use.

Who will be able to access the sticker maker feature?

Per WABetaInfo, the sticker maker feature is rolling out to "all users on iOS 16, but there are no plans to bring it to older versions of iOS." If you have not received the update yet, you will receive it in the coming days.

WhatsApp is also working on new features like animated emojis

The Meta-owned app is also working on a number of other new features. These include an animated emojis option, expiring groups, and video messages. Some iOS beta users have received a redesigned app lock screen and redesigned media editor. Do note that some of the features are currently under development and not accessible on the stable channel as yet.

WhatsApp recently released new security features as well

WhatsApp recently released new security features, providing additional privacy to users. The newly introduced security features include Account Protect, Device Verification, and Automatic Security Codes. The Account Protect feature will notify users if someone tries to shift their account to another device. The Device Verification option will prevent hackers from using on-device malware to gain access to WhatsApp accounts.