WhatsApp introduces 3 new security features: Here's how they work

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 13, 2023, 07:38 pm 2 min read

The new features add additional security to WhatsApp (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp has announced a slew of new security features to protect the privacy and security of its users. The new features provide users extra layers of privacy and more control over their messages, the company said in an announcement. The new features include Account Protect, Device Verification, and Automatic Security Codes. The company will roll out the features in the coming days.

Why does this story matter?

WhatsApp's new safety and privacy features come in the backdrop of the company's 'Stay Safe with WhatsApp' campaign.

The campaign's purpose is to increase user awareness about the messaging platform's safety tools and features that can protect users from online scams and fraud.

The Meta-owned company has been putting a lot of emphasis on making the platform safer and more secure.

Account Protect will alert users of an unauthorized device switch

The Account Protect feature announced by WhatsApp will alert users if someone tries to move their account to another device. If a user tries to move their account to another device, WhatsApp will double-check to ensure that it is the user itself. Therefore, the app may now ask users to verify their identity on the old device before switching to a new one.

Device Verification prevents hackers from taking advantage of on-device malware

The next feature does not need any action from users. Dubbed 'Device Verification,' it helps prevent attackers from using on-device malware to gain access to WhatsApp accounts and send unwanted messages. The company says it has added security checks to help authenticate accounts. The feature will "better protect you if your device is compromised," WhatsApp added.

Automatic Security Codes make encryption verification easy

WhatsApp uses a unique 60-digit security code or a QR code to verify encryption. The company has made this process easier and more accessible by introducing a feature that will let users automatically verify encryption. The feature is based on a process called 'Key Transparency.' Users can access it by clicking on the encryption tab under a contact's info.

WhatsApp asks users to use two-step verification, end-to-end encrypted backups

"While there are many things we can do to make security easy for everyone, there are two features that only you can turn on: two-step verification and use of end-to-end encrypted backups," WhatsApp said in its blog post.