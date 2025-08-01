Human trials of Neuralink's brain chip to begin in UK

Neuralink has announced that patients suffering from paralysis due to spinal cord injury or a nervous system disease called Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), are eligible to take part in the study. To recall, Neuralink started human trials on its brain implant in 2024 after addressing the safety concerns flagged by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Neuralink has raised $1.3B in funding

Neuralink has revealed that five patients suffering from severe paralysis are already using its device to control digital and physical tools with their thoughts. The company, which was founded in 2016, has raised about $1.3 billion from investors and is valued at around $9 billion. It raised $650 million in its latest funding round last month.