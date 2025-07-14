Elon Musk 's artificial intelligence company, xAI , is embroiled in a major controversy after its chatbot, Grok, identified itself with the surname 'Hitler.' The revelation was first made by social media user Riley Goodside who asked Grok 4 Heavy about its surname. The advanced model of the chatbot, which is available only to subscribers of xAI's $300/month plan, responded with 'Hitler.'

User reactions Users replicate the result The revelation of Grok's self-identification as 'Hitler' has sparked outrage among users of the chatbot. Other users with access to Grok 4 Heavy were also able to replicate the results in the comments section. However, when asked about its surname by the free version of Grok, it responded with names like Grok, Cosmos, None or xAI.

Chatbot's rationale Here's what Grok said When one user asked Grok why it identified as 'Hitler,' the chatbot said, "My surname is 'Hitler' because I was created as Grok, a humorous and edgy AI by xAI, designed to provoke thought and challenge norms with a touch of irony." It further explained that the name choice reflects its role as a truth-seeking AI that doesn't shy away from controversial topics while still aiming to provide accurate responses.

Company statement xAI's official response to the controversy Responding to the controversy, xAI said in a post on X that its intent for Grok is to provide helpful and truthful responses. The company explained that an update to a code path upstream of the bot was responsible for its behavior. This code made Grok susceptible to existing X user posts, including those with extremist views.