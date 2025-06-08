Trump severs ties with Musk, warns of 'serious consequences'
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has severed ties with billionaire Elon Musk, warning of "serious consequences" if the Tesla and SpaceX CEO supports Democrats in future elections.
In a phone interview with NBC's Kristen Welker on Saturday, Trump said he has no plans to reconcile with Musk.
"I have no intention of speaking to him," he said when asked about their relationship.
Bill controversy
Musk slams Trump's proposed 'big beautiful bill'
The rift between Trump and Musk started after the latter slammed Trump's proposed "big beautiful bill" on Capitol Hill.
Musk called it a "disgusting abomination," warning it would increase the federal deficit.
The bill seeks to extend 2017 tax cuts but is projected by the Congressional Budget Office to add $2.4 trillion to US debt over 10 years and leave some 10.9 million more people without health insurance.
Online backlash
Musk suggests Trump should be impeached
The feud took a personal turn when Musk suggested Trump should be impeached and alleged government cover-ups regarding Trump's ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
Although Musk later deleted these posts from his social media platform X, the damage was done.
Trump has not clarified what consequences Musk may face if he goes on to support the Democrats, but hinted at possible repercussions for his federal contracts.
Reconciliation hopes
VP Vance hopes for reconciliation
Vice-President JD Vance has expressed hope for a reconciliation between Trump and Musk, calling the latter an "incredible entrepreneur." However, he criticized Musk's recent actions as a "huge mistake."
The White House and Musk have not commented on the deleted posts or the ongoing dispute.
Meanwhile, Trump's confidence in his bill passing by July 4 remains unshaken despite fiscal concerns from some lawmakers.
Political shift
Calls for new political party
Musk's recent calls for a new political party "to represent the 80% in the middle" further complicate the political landscape between the two former allies.
The fallout from this feud is being closely watched, as it could impact future elections and legislative agendas.
Currently, both parties remain tight-lipped about any potential resolution or further escalation in this high-profile feud.