Vivo X Fold5 launched at ₹1.5L: Better than Samsung's Fold7?

Vivo has launched its latest flagship foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold5, in India. A rival to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold7 , the device emphasizes a sleek, refined design, enhanced cameras, and more. It is priced at ₹1,49,999 and comes in a single storage variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. For reference, the Fold7 starts at ₹1,74,999 for its base 12GB/256GB configuration. The X Fold5 will be available for pre-orders from July 30 via Flipkart and Vivo's official website.

Design details 8.03-inch inner foldable AMOLED display The Vivo X Fold5 sports an 8.03-inch inner foldable AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,480x2,200 pixels. It also has a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover screen with a resolution of 2,748x1,172 pixels. Both displays have a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and peak brightness of up to 4,500-nits for a clear viewing experience under direct sunlight. In India, the phone is being offered in Titanium Grey color.

Performance specs Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powers the device Under the hood, the Vivo X Fold5 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor (a processor that came in 2023), along with Adreno 750 GPU. In contrast, Samsung's flagship uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite (For Galaxy), the most advanced mobile platform to date. The device packs 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. It runs on Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15 out of the box for a smooth user experience.

Camera features Triple rear cameras and a massive 6,000mAh battery The Vivo X Fold5 features a triple-camera setup co-engineered with ZEISS. It includes a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto lens with OIS and 3x optical zoom. For selfies, it has a dual front-facing shooter of up to 20MP on both the cover and main display. A massive 6,000mAh battery powers the device with support for fast charging via wired (80W) and wireless (40W) methods.