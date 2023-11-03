Vivo Watch 3 revealed ahead of November 13 launch

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Vivo Watch 3 revealed ahead of November 13 launch

By Sanjana Shankar 02:53 pm Nov 03, 202302:53 pm

Along with Watch 3, Vivo will also debut its X100 smartphone series on November 13

Vivo will launch its new Watch 3 on November 13. The company has now released an official teaser that reveals the design of the upcoming wearable. The Watch 3 will sport a round dial with a crown on the right side. The teaser also confirms that the smartwatch will be available in two color options: black with a silicone strap and white with a leather strap.

2/4

BlueOS offers unlimited watch face support

Vivo has also confirmed that the Watch 3 will be powered by its new proprietary operating system, BlueOS. Written in Rust programming language, BlueOS boasts generative AI capabilities. It is expected to provide unlimited watch face support and access to a dedicated app store. Currently, there is limited information regarding the new smartwatch. It is expected to feature an OLED display.

3/4

Vivo X100 series will debut alongside Vivo Watch 3

Along with Watch 3, Vivo will also debut its X100 smartphone series on November 13. The X100 series may include three models: Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro, and Vivo X100 Pro+. The top-tier Pro+ model could be announced at a later date. The company has teased a 12GB+256GB version of the standard X100, which could cost CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs. 45,500). It's also confirmed that the Vivo X100 series will launch with Android 14-based OriginOS 4 in China.

4/4

Expected specifications of Vivo X100 series

The Vivo X100 series smartphones are expected to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display with curved edges and a punch-hole cutout. The Pro+ model might feature a 50MP IMX989 primary camera, a 50MP IMX598 ultra-wide lens, a 50MP IMX758 telephoto lens, and a 200MP periscope shooter with 10x optical zoom. The Pro+ is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the other two models could get MediaTek Dimensity 9300 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.