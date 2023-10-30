Vivo X100 Pro appears on Geekbench, key specifications revealed



By Sanjana Shankar 04:02 pm Oct 30, 2023

The new lineup is expected to go official on November 17 in China. Representative image

The Vivo X100 series smartphones are anticipated to make their debut soon, featuring three models: Vivo X100, X100 Pro, and X100 Pro+. Prior to the official launch, Vivo's X100 Pro has surfaced on the Geekbench database, providing a sneak peek at some key specifications of the handset. The listing reveals that the device will be fueled by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with an Adreno 730 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM.

X100 Pro expected to come with Android 14 pre-installed

Earlier leaks had hinted that the X100 and X100 Pro would be powered by a Dimensity 9300 chip. However, the Geekbench listing suggests that the handset will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC instead. The listing also confirms that the smartphone will come with Android 14 pre-installed. Another separate 3C certification reveals that both the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro smartphones will support 120W fast charging and 5G connectivity.

X100 Pro is rumored to sport Sony IMX989 sensor

As for the remaining specifications, the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro are predicted to boast a triple rear camera configuration. The X100 is likely to have a Sony IMX920 primary sensor, while the X100 Pro is rumored to sport a Sony IMX989 sensor for its main camera. Both devices are also expected to comprise a Samsung JN1 sensor for the ultra-wide sensor and an OmniVision OV64B unit for the telephoto lens, which could provide 3x optical zoom.

Vivo X100 Pro+ to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Although Vivo has not officially announced the release date for the X100 series, a leaked poster implies that it could be introduced in China on November 17. Notably, the new series will be the first to incorporate the LPDDR5T RAM format. The high-end Vivo X100 Pro+ model in the new line-up is confirmed to come with Qualcomm's cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset which was unveiled last week.