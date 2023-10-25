Vivo X100 series will be first to feature LPDDR5T RAM

By Sanjana Shankar 06:36 pm Oct 25, 202306:36 pm

The new X100 series will be launched in China in November. Representative image

Vivo is preparing to unveil its highly anticipated X100 series in China, and a new leak claims that this line-up will be the first to incorporate LPDDR5T RAM format. Renowned tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed that the entire X100 series will feature the cutting-edge LPDDR5T memory technology, which is currently the fastest mobile DRAM module. Announced earlier this year, LPDDR5T RAM is claimed to have 13% quicker read speed than LPDDR5X RAM and speeds reaching up to 9.6Gbps.

Vivo X100 series launch confirmed for November 17

Vivo has revealed the launch date for its X100 Series in China. The line-up will comprise three devices, Vivo X100, X100 Pro, and X100 Pro+, which will debut on November 17. This series is renowned for its camera prowess. The company has also shared teaser images, offering a sneak peek at the design of the upcoming smartphones. X100 and X100 Pro are expected to boast triple rear cameras, while the premium X100 Pro+ may feature a quad camera arrangement.

Expected features and specifications

It's speculated that the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro will be the first to use MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 chipset, while the high-end Vivo X100 Pro+ will get Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. According to a recent 3C listing, both the X100 and X100 Pro are rumored to support 120W wired fast charging. Following its November debut in China, the X100 series is anticipated to hit global markets by early 2024.

MediaTek's 9300 chipset to be revealed on November 6

In a recent test conducted by MediaTek, the LPDDR5T module outshined Samsung's LPDDR5X RAM. This advanced and speedier memory is predicted to be combined with MediaTek's top-tier Dimensity 9300 SoC and UFS 4.0 storage. The Dimensity 9300 is set to be unveiled on November 6. The flagship MediaTek chipset is poised to rival Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, Google Tensor G3, and Apple﻿'s A17 Pro chipset.