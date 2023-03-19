Technology

Looking for smartphones with curved displays? Here are some recommendations

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 19, 2023, 05:47 pm 4 min read

A curved screen delivers modern aesthetics to smartphones and a more premium in-hand feel to a user. Previously, devices with curved displays were only accessible in the premium segment. However, brands like TECNO, Realme, Infinix, and Vivo have now brought this design style to mid-range phones. Here are some handsets in India, offering a curved screen for under Rs. 40,000.

Realme 10 Pro+: Starts at just Rs. 24,999

Realme 10 Pro+ features a top-centered punch-hole and an under-display fingerprint reader. It sports a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 800-nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, and 2,160Hz PWM dimming. The device houses Dimensity 1080 processor, and comes in 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB configurations. It boots Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0, and packs a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 67W fast-charging.

On the rear, the Realme 10 Pro+ features a 108MP (f/1.75) main snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. For selfies, it gets a 16MP (f/2.45) front-facing camera.

OPPO Reno8 T: Available at Rs. 29,999

The OPPO Reno8 T sports a centrally-aligned punch-hole, and a fingerprint scanner concealed under the screen. It boasts a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 950-nits maximum brightness. The phone gets Snapdragon 695 chipset, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. It bakes ColorOS 13 on top of Android 13, and houses a 4,800mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support.

The OPPO Reno8 T is headlined by a 108MP (f/1.7) primary shooter, along with a 2MP (f/3.3) microlens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it features a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie camera.

Infinix ZERO Ultra: Retailing at Rs. 32,999

The Infinix ZERO Ultra offers a top-centered punch-hole and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device boasts a 6.8-inch Full HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is backed by Dimensity 920 chipset, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset boots Android 12-based XOS 12. Under the hood, it has a 4,500mAh battery that supports 180W fast-charging.

The Infinix ZERO Ultra's triple rear camera setup consists of a 200MP (f/1.7) main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP macro lens. It features a 32MP (f/2.0) camera for selfies and video calls.

Vivo V27 Pro: Begins at Rs. 37,999

Vivo V27 Pro has a centrally-aligned punch-hole and under-screen fingerprint scanner. The phone packs a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 1,300-nits peak brightness. It is powered by Dimensity 8200 chip and comes in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB configurations. The device boots Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13, and draws fuel from a 4,600mAh battery, supporting 66W fast-charging.

The Vivo V27 Pro offers a 50MP (f/1.88, OIS) primary snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, along with an "Aura Light" LED setup. Up front, it gets a 50MP (f/2.45) camera with autofocus.

TECNO PHANTOM X2: Selling at Rs. 39,999

TECNO PHANTOM X2 sports a top-centered punch-hole, an aluminum frame, and an in-display fingerprint reader. The handset packs a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, around 710-nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It houses Dimensity 9000 SoC, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. The phone boots Android 12-based HIOS 12, and packs a 5,160mAh battery with 45W fast-charging.

The TECNO PHANTOM X2 sports a 64MP (f/1.7, OIS) RGBW(G+P) primary camera, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies, it boasts a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing shooter.