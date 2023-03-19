Technology

Why iQOO Neo 7 is better than Vivo V27 Pro

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 19, 2023, 03:53 pm 3 min read

The iQOO Neo 7 and Vivo V27 Pro offer 300Hz and 240Hz touch sampling rates, respectively

Vivo has recently made the V27 Pro, available in India starting at Rs. 37,999. Prior to V27 Pro's debut, the market witnessed the launch of iQOO's Neo 7, a phone from Vivo's subsidiary brand, which is known for gaming-oriented features. Both V27 Pro and Neo 7 come with a notable set of specifications for their price. However, the latter has an edge. Here's why.

The iQOO Neo 7 is cheaper than Vivo V27 Pro

The price is the key factor for iQOO Neo 7 being more considerable. The device comes in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations, which cost Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 33,999, respectively. On the contrary, the Vivo V27 Pro is priced at Rs. 37,999 and Rs. 39,999 for its 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB models, respectively. It has a top-end 12GB/256GB variant with Rs. 42,999 price tag.

Both handsets get a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The iQOO Neo 7 and Vivo V27 Pro have a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and an under-display fingerprint reader. The latter also enjoys 60-degree curved edges. Both smartphones boast a 6.78-inch Full-HD+(1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1,300-nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+ certification. The iQOO Neo 7 also boasts a 1,200Hz instant touch sampling rate.

iQOO Neo 7 offers a 64MP primary camera with OIS

The iQOO Neo 7 gets a 64MP (f/1.79, OIS) main shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro and depth sensors. The Vivo V27 Pro flaunts a 50MP (f/1.88, OIS) primary snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, along with an "Aura Light" LED flash ring. For selfies, the handsets feature a 16MP (f/2.45) and 50MP (f/2.45, AF) front-facing camera, respectively.

The devices run the latest Android OS version

The iQOO Neo 7 and Vivo V27 Pro are backed by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The devices ship with Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13. Under the hood, the iQOO Neo 7 houses a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging. However, the Vivo V27 Pro packs a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast-charging.

iQOO Neo 7 is a better choice

The iQOO Neo 7 offers a more value-for-money deal. The gaming-centric phone is on par with the Vivo V27 Pro in terms of display, chipset, storage, and Android OS version. The iQOO Neo 7 has a better primary camera and a bigger battery pack with faster charging support. In addition, it is significantly less expensive than the Vivo V27 Pro.