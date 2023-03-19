Technology

MSI GP66 Leopard is available with great deals via Flipkart

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 19, 2023, 01:48 pm 2 min read

The MSI GP66 Leopard comes with Hi-Res Audio support

MSI is famous for its gaming-oriented laptops, allowing buyers to choose from a range of offerings. If you are looking for a device to meet heavy gaming and creativity needs, have a look at the GP66 Leopard, which is retailing via Flipkart with great offers. The device outperforms most models in its segment when it comes to processing speeds, thermal management, and graphics rendering.

The demand for gaming laptops in India has grown dramatically over the years. As a result, brands are increasingly gravitating toward this segment.

Taiwan-based MSI has continually worked on gaming-focused laptops. Hence, the brand has managed to strengthen its presence across multiple price points.

The MSI GP66 Leopard is a solid competitor in its segment. It can effectively handle heavy gaming and load-intensive workflows.

On Flipkart, the MSI GP66 Leopard (11UG) is priced at Rs. 1,73,990. However, it is retailing at Rs. 1,29,990, meaning a discount of Rs. 44,000. In addition, buyers can avail up to Rs. 1,500 off via SBI Bank credit card EMI transactions, and up to Rs. 12,300 off in exchange for an old laptop. Up to 12-month no-cost EMI is also applicable.

The MSI GP66 Leopard has a sleek profile, with a metallic chassis, a backlit keyboard with RGB lighting, and a top-centered HD (720p) webcam. It comes with Cooler Boost 5 architecture, featuring dual fans and six heat pipes for thermal management. The device sports a 15.6-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) IPS-level LCD screen, with a 165Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

The MSI GP66 Leopard gets three Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a mini-display socket, an RJ-45 port, a DC-in port, and a 3.5mm jack. Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. It also supports Hi-Res Audio and Nahimic 3D surround sound over Bluetooth.

The device packs 8GB of NVIDIA graphics

The MSI GP66 Leopard (11UG) is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor, paired with an 8GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 1TB of onboard storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home, and packs a 65Wh (4-cell) battery which can be charged using the bundled 280W adapter. It is equipped with 2W dual speakers.