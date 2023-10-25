Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 tracker launched at Rs. 2,800: Check features

The device boasts an improved battery life and new features

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy SmartTag2 in India, a revamped version of the SmartTag boasting a new design and enhanced tracking capabilities for personal items. This device features a compact design. It measures 28.8x52.44x8.0mm and weighs 13.75g. It can locate objects up to 120 meters away. The SmartTag2 features a sturdy metal loop for effortless tagging and portability, and its IP67 rating ensures water and dust resistance, making it ideal for outdoor use.

New features include Lost Mode

Notable features of the SmartTag2 include Compass View and Lost Mode. Compass View offers precise directional guidance through arrows on compatible Galaxy smartphones—like the Galaxy S23 Ultra—helping users locate their possessions. Lost Mode serves as a security measure, enabling users to input their contact information via NFC. If an individual discovers an item with the SmartTag2 attached, they can easily contact the owner. It also doubles as an IoT controller, allowing users to manage compatible devices with a single click.

Compatibility and specifications

The device features a Power Saving mode that prolongs its battery life by up to 700 days for uninterrupted tracking. Meanwhile, in Normal mode, the battery lasts for 500 days, which marks a 50% improvement over previous models. It is fueled by a removable RS2032 coin-shaped battery. The SmartTag2 is compatible with UWB Galaxy smartphones, including the Galaxy S20 and S21 series devices, as well as other Galaxy devices running Android OS 9 or higher.

Pricing and availability

Retailing at Rs. 2,799, the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 is available in Black and White color options. It can be purchased from the Samsung Online Store, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and Amazon. The device is said to be available at the aforementioned price for a limited time only post which it will retail for Rs. 2,999. To begin using the device, users must register their SmartTag2 on the SmartThings Find app.