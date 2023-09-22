X is discontinuing its 'Circles' feature this October

Technology

X is discontinuing its 'Circles' feature this October

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 22, 2023 | 02:30 pm 2 min read

The company did not provide any reason for discontinuation

X, formerly known as Twitter, has announced that it will discontinue its Circles feature on October 31. The facility allowed users to share posts with a select group of people, similar to how Instagram's "Close Friends" feature works. After the deadline, users will no longer be able to create new posts that are limited to their Circle or add people to their Circle, mentions X on its support page.

Users will still be able to see Circle posts

Launched in August 2022, the Circle feature enabled users to add up to 150 people. Users could create only one Circle. Post October 31, while users will not be able to add people to their Circle, they can still remove people from it by unfollowing them, and X provides instructions on its support page on how to do that. Do note, that users will be able to view the Circle posts on X after the deadline.

The feature faced issues earlier this year

Earlier this year, users reported that their Circle posts were not labeled with a green flag, causing confusion about the post's visibility. In April 2023, Circle posts were reported to appear on other users' For You timelines. Later in May, X confirmed that it was a "security incident" that may have exposed Circle posts to users outside the intended group.

X did not provide a reason for discontinuing Circles

With the removal of the Circles feature, X will no longer offer a way for users to share posts with a select group of people. The company did not mention any reason for shutting it down. The impact on user experience remains uncertain, but X is known for experimenting with new features and updates. It is possible that the platform may introduce a new feature in the future that serves a similar purpose as the soon-to-be-defunct Circle.

Share this timeline