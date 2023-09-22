Facebook allowing users to make five profiles using one account

Facebook allowing users to make five profiles using one account

Written by Akash Pandey September 22, 2023 | 02:14 pm 2 min read

Facebook has unveiled a new multi-profile feature, allowing users to create up to four additional profiles on the platform, besides their existing one. Each profile can function independently, and have its own name, messages, privacy settings, and notifications. You can be your normal self around your friends/family while being someone completely different in public. While the new facility offers users the ability to showcase different aspects of their lives, it also raises concerns about potential misuse and misrepresentation of identities.

Seamless profile switching but with some limitations

The new multi-profile feature enables seamless profile switching, similar to Instagram, without requiring you to log in/out. However, some features like Marketplace, Dating, Professional mode, and payments will not be available for additional profiles at launch. Initially, Messaging will be available via the Facebook app/web. Support for Messenger will be added soon. That said, Facebook asserts that your main profile must be in the name used in everyday life, while any name can be chosen for the extra profiles.

The new feature may lead to misuse and identity misrepresentation

While the ability to create multiple profiles lets users showcase different aspects of their lives, it also opens up possibilities for misuse and misrepresentation, raising concerns among individuals. Facebook states that additional profiles cannot impersonate others or be used to misrepresent one's identity, including age or location. However, it remains unclear how the platform will enforce these rules and prevent violations.

How Facebook is enforcing policies for a safer online space

Facebook claims that it has strict policies against the misuse of multiple profiles. Users who have recently or repeatedly violated the policies will not be allowed to create additional profiles. The platform assures that if someone repeatedly violates policies using any of their extra profiles, strict action will be taken on their account and all associated profiles.

