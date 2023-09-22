TECNO PHANTOM V Flip debuts globally, India launch imminent

Technology

TECNO PHANTOM V Flip debuts globally, India launch imminent

Written by Akash Pandey September 22, 2023 | 01:25 pm 2 min read

The TECNO PHANTOM V Flip supports 8GB of virtual RAM (Photo credit: TECNO)

Transsion Holdings-led TECNO has announced its first clamshell folding phone, the TECNO PHANTOM V Flip, which costs €700 (nearly Rs. 61,800). Consumers looking for a flip-style foldable offering that is cheaper than Samsung Flip5 and Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra, may be drawn to this phone's unique design and good enough specs. Following its global launch, the device is likely to hit the Indian market soon, with sales on Amazon. Online rumors indicate that it will be priced under Rs. 60,000.

The device packs a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The TECNO PHANTOM V Flip sports a 6.75-inch, Full-HD+ foldable LTPO AMOLED main screen with a 10-120Hz refresh rate, a 22:9 aspect ratio, and 480ppi pixel density. On the outside, it has a leather finish and a 1.32-inch OLED circular screen surrounded by two cameras and an LED flash unit. The cover display offers several widgets, serves notifications, and can be used as a viewfinder. The smartphone comes in two color variants: Black and Purple.

Take a look at the performance specifications

On the rear shell, the TECNO PHANTOM V Flip includes 64MP (f/1.7) main and 13MP (AF) ultra-wide cameras. Inside, a 32MP shooter is housed for selfies and video calls. The device uses a Dimensity 8050 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It boots Android 13 with TECNO's HiOS 13 layered on top. A 4,000mAh battery fuels the phone with 45W fast-charging support. The handset features a custom personal assistant called EllaGPT.

Share this timeline