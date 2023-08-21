Technology

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra: Everything about Samsung S24 Ultra's rival

Written by Akash Pandey August 21, 2023 | 01:20 pm 2 min read

The iPhone 15 Ultra is tipped to get 1.5mm borders, paving the way for a higher screen-to-body ratio (Representative image)

Apple's iPhone 15 series is generating buzz with the latest tip-off from Apple Insider's Andrew O'Hara, claiming the top-end model will be called the "iPhone 15 Ultra." The tech giant is said to be ditching the 'Pro Max' moniker for its most powerful smartphone, adding more variety to the iPhone line-up. With the new 'Ultra' tag, the top-tier iPhone model is poised to compete with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which will debut early next year.

Earlier rumors have also hinted at 'Ultra' branding

Last year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman speculated that Apple might change its naming strategy for the 2023 iPhone range, adopting 'Ultra' moniker instead of 'Pro Max.' These rumors were later debunked, revealing Apple's intention to keep the 'Ultra' tag reserved for iPhone 16 series. Now, O'Hara claims that the Pro Max variant will be called iPhone 15 Ultra. So we may see three iPhone models: 15, 15 Pro, and 15 Ultra. The former two may also get a Plus variant.

The device is rumored to boast 10x zoom capability

O'Hara has also stated that the iPhone 15 Ultra may receive a significant upgrade as far as the rear camera's zooming capabilities are concerned. Previous reports had suggested a new 12MP periscope lens on the iPhone 15 Ultra (or 15 Pro Max) with 6x zoom. However, according to O'Hara, the handset is expected to have a zoom range of up to 10x—on par with Samsung's Ultra-branded flagship smartphones.

Take a look at the other expected changes

Apart from the powerful zoom lens, iPhone 15 Ultra is also rumored to feature a titanium frame and an action button that will replace the mute switch. The premium handset is also anticipated to incorporate solid-state buttons instead of physical buttons for the volume and lock keys. The device will use A17 Bionic SoC, which is a 3nm chipset and should offer better performance and improved battery life. Upgraded ultra-wideband chip and USB Type-c connectivity are also expected.