Realme 11 Pro series launched at Rs. 24,000: Check specifications

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jun 08, 2023, 01:36 pm 2 min read

Realme 11 Pro+ gets a 200MP main camera (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme has launched the 11 Pro series in India. The line-up comprises two models, namely 11 Pro and 11 Pro+. The Pro and Pro+ models start at Rs. 23,999 and Rs. 27,999 for their base variants, respectively. The early sale starts today at 6:00 pm via Flipkart. The handsets offer a Dimensity 7050 chipset, 5,000mAh battery, 120Hz AMOLED display, and high-resolution main camera.

Why does this story matter?

Realme handsets are known to have aesthetically-pleasing designs and the 11 Pro series is no different. In the sub-Rs. 30,000 segment, the devices stand apart with their leather-like rear finish, curved screen edges, and large camera module.

The line-up was launched in China earlier this year. In India, the handsets are expected to receive a good response.

The handsets sport a 120Hz AMOLED display

Realme 11 Pro and 11 Pro+ sport a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. The rear panel gets a premium leather-like finish. The smartphones feature a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 950-nits of peak brightness, 93.65% screen-to-body ratio, and 2,160Hz PWM dimming. The handsets come in Astral Black, Sunrise Beige, and Oasis Green shades.

The Pro variant gets a 200MP main camera

Realme 11 Pro+ flaunts a triple rear camera setup comprising a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The 11 Pro is equipped with a 100MP camera and a 2MP macro sensor. Up front, the Pro and Pro+ models get 16MP and 32MP snappers, respectively, for selfies and video calls.

The devices are powered by a 5,000mAh battery

Realme 11 Pro and 11 Pro+ are fueled by a Dimensity 7050 chip, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handsets boot Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top. The devices pack a 5,000mAh battery with up to 100W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Type-C port.

Realme 11 Pro series: Pricing and availability

Realme 11 Pro bears a price tag of Rs. 23,999, Rs. 24,999, and Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB variants, respectively. The Pro+ comes in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB variants which are priced at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively. The Realme 11 Pro and Pro+ models will go on open sale starting from June 16 and June 15, respectively.