Technology

OnePlus Pad v/s Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro: Which is better

OnePlus Pad v/s Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro: Which is better

Written by Akash Pandey May 07, 2023, 04:08 pm 3 min read

OnePlus Pad and Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro boot Android 13 with OxygenOS 13.1 and MIUI Pad 14, respectively

The competition in the tablet market has become increasingly fierce. The OnePlus Pad and Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro are two new entrants that are worth considering for users who want a premium experience without compromising on performance. Both bear a high-resolution display, a flagship-level chipset, fast-charging, Android 13 OS, and the latest connectivity standards. Here, we compare them to find out which is better.

The OnePlus Pad has a 7:5 aspect ratio

The OnePlus Pad and Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro sport an all-metal body and a top-centered punch-hole cut-out. They have support for a stylus pen and keyboard. The OnePlus Pad has a better aspect ratio (7:5 v/s 16:10) and screen-to-body ratio (88.14% v/s 82.8%) than Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro. In terms of physical dimensions, they are nearly 6.5mm thick, and weigh 552g and 490g, respectively.

The tablets support up to 144Hz refresh rate

OnePlus Pad gets an 11.6-inch 2.8K (2000x2800 pixels) LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate, a 7:5 aspect ratio, HDR10+, 296ppi pixel density, and 500-nits maximum brightness. Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro offers an 11-inch 2.8K (1800x2880 pixels) LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10, 309ppi pixel density, MEMC, and 550-nits peak brightness. Both support Dolby Vision. The Xiaomi model also enjoys Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro has a 20MP selfie camera

OnePlus Pad has a 13MP single rear camera, with an LED flash. The Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro is equipped with a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor, with an LED flash. For selfies, the tablets offer 8MP and 20MP front cameras, respectively. They can shoot 4K videos via rear snapper. However, the Xiaomi model captures 60fps, compared to OnePlus Pad's 30fps ability.

They offer support for 67W fast-charging

OnePlus Pad is powered by Dimensity 9000 processor, with up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro houses Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. Under the hood, the OnePlus Pad has a slightly bigger battery (9,510mAh v/s 8,600mAh) than Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro. Both support 67W fast-charging.

Both devices have four speakers onboard

The OnePlus Pad features quad speakers with Omnibearing Sound Field technology and Dolby Atmos. Wireless connectivity options on the tablet include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. Likewise, the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro equips four speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It includes Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The tablets re-fuel their battery pack via the Type-C charging port.

How much do they cost?

The OnePlus Pad costs Rs. 37,999 and Rs. 39,999 for its 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations, respectively. It comes in Halo Green. The Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro is currently limited to China, starting at CNY 2,499 (nearly Rs. 29,550) for its 8GB/128GB trim. It goes up to CNY 3,399 (around Rs. 40,200) for the 12GB/512GB model. It is offered in Black, Gold, and Mountain Blue.

Which tablet is more considerable?

The Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro offers a more promising deal. The device has a better display with Corning's protection, a more capable camera setup, a slightly higher-performing chipset, and more storage. It is also less expensive than the OnePlus Pad. However, being limited to China at the moment, buyers are only left with the OnePlus Pad in the global markets including India.