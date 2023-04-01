Technology

TECNO PHANTOM V Fold's India launch: Here's what we know

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 01, 2023, 12:05 am 3 min read

The PHANTOM V Fold gets 240Hz and 360Hz touch sampling rate for main and cover screens, respectively

TECNO is all set for the PHANTOM V Fold's launch in India on April 11. Ahead of the official debut, the brand has announced the early access sale price of its foldable smartphone. The handset will be made available at just Rs. 77,777 in the country. To avail the limited-time offer, buyers can participate in the early bird sale starting April 12 via Amazon.

Samsung has been ruling the foldable smartphone market in India for a while now. However, brands like TECNO are now aiming to take on the established leader.

The PHANTOM V Fold will be the country's first foldable smartphone with Dimensity 9000+ processor.

To entice buyers, the company has already revealed the price of the device as part of the early access sale.

TECNO has initiated production of PHANTOM V Fold in India

TECNO has started the production of the PHANTOM V Fold in India under the Make In India initiative. The manufacturing and components of foldable devices are expensive but by deciding to manufacture locally, the company will be able to undercut rivals. The handset will be manufactured at TECNO's Noida factory, which is claimed to have a capacity of producing 24 million phones annually.

Everything we know about the device

The PHANTOM V Fold has an inward-folding design and a side-placed fingerprint scanner. The phone has a 7.85-inch 2K+ (2000x2296 pixels) LTPO AMOLED foldable panel and a 6.42-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2550 pixels) LTPO AMOLED outer display. Both screens offer a 10-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,100-nits of peak brightness, and a 100% P3 color gamut. The outer panel also boasts Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

It has a 50MP telephoto camera

The PHANTOM V Fold sports a protruding circular cut-out sporting three lenses, including 50MP (f/1.85, AF) main, 13MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultra-wide, and a 50MP (f/1.98) telephoto lens with a 2x optical zoom. It features 32MP and 16MP cameras on the main and sub screens, respectively.

The foldable packs 12GB of RAM

The PHANTOM V Fold is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset boots Android 13-based HiOS 13 Fold. Its 5,000mAh battery gets re-filled using the bundled 45W fast-charging brick. The 5G phone also provides dual-SIM slot, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

TECNO PHANTOM V Fold: Price and availability

The PHANTOM V Fold will go official in India on April 11. The phone will cost Rs. 89,999 and Rs. 99,999 for its 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB variants, respectively. An early bird price of Rs. 77,777 will be applicable on the 12GB/256GB model starting April 12.