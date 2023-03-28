Technology

Samsung Galaxy A34 v/s Galaxy A54: Which one to buy

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 28, 2023, 01:26 pm 3 min read

Samsung's latest A-series models, the Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54, are now up for grabs in India via the brand's official website and partner stores. The 5G smartphones bear a starting price tag of Rs. 30,999 and Rs. 38,999, respectively, for their base 8GB/128GB configuration. The Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 have a lot in common. However, which one should you consider?

The Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 sport a waterdrop notch and a punch-hole cut-out, respectively, along with a fingerprint scanner concealed under the display. They offer IP67-rated dust and water resistance, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The A34 gets a marginally bigger (6.6-inch v/s 6.4-inch) FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen than A54. Both support up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000-nits peak brightness.

The Galaxy A34 has a 48MP (f/1.8, OIS) main, 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide, and 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, along with an LED flash. The Galaxy A54 has a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary, 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, paired with an LED flash. For selfies, they feature 13MP (f/2.2) and 32MP (f/2.2) snappers, respectively. Both phones can shoot 4K videos at 30fps.

The Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 are powered by Dimensity 1080 and Exynos 1380 chipsets, respectively. In India, they are available in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations. The handsets boot One UI 5.1 on top of Android 13 OS. Under the hood, they house a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 25W fast-charging. The 5G phones support Bluetooth 5.2, along with Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 standards, respectively.

The Galaxy A34 is priced at Rs. 30,999 for its 8GB/128GB model. Its 8GB/256GB variant costs Rs. 32,999. The Galaxy A54 has a price tag of Rs. 38,999 and Rs. 40,999 for its 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations, respectively. Samsung is offering an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 on purchasing devices with ICICI Bank credit/debit and SBI Bank credit card EMI transactions.

The Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 are similar in terms of screen resolution, refresh rate, peak brightness, RAM/storage, battery capacity, and One UI experience. However, they do differ a bit when it comes to the display's design and camera setup. If these two aspects don't make much difference to you, go for the Galaxy A34, as it is less expensive than Galaxy A54.