CES 2023: Five most futuristic tech announced at the event

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 08, 2023, 05:25 am 2 min read

Brands like BMW, Samsung, and LG have shown their products at CES 2023

At CES 2023, we have witnessed an enormous amount of tech and automotive products. The convention is loaded with prototypes, crazy concepts, and big ideas for upcoming goods, from brands such as BMW, Samsung, LG, TCL, and Dell. We have compiled a list of the five most futuristic and fascinating innovations spotted at the event. Check them out.

BMW i Vision Dee

German luxury carmaker, BMW, unveiled the i Vision Dee, which garnered attention for its chameleon-like color-changing capability. The car is made up of 240 individual E Ink panels that assist it to change color/create patterns within seconds. These panels also allow you to program emotive, human-like faces into the vehicle's grille. The AI system in the four-wheeler can converse with you like a friend.

Samsung Flex Hybrid

Samsung showcased its Flex Hybrid tablet concept, which closes like a notebook computer and features a screen that can be folded or extended to offer multiple viewing and carrying options. It comes with foldable technology on the left and sliding technology on the right, offering either a 12.4-inch screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio or a 10.5-inch display with a 4:3 aspect ratio.

LG's wireless smart TV

LG's massive wireless smart TV puts all television manufacturers to shame. The device boasts a 97-inch 4K OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It doesn't have any video inputs. However, it still gets a power cord, tucked away inside a stand leg. The device is operated via a wireless transmitter box which equips three HDMI plugs and a handful of other ports.

TCL RayNeo X2 AR glasses

TCL's RayNeo X2 is basically the brand's latest pair of AR glasses powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 platform. The product comes with a micro-LED display which has a 1,00,000:1 contrast ratio and 1,000-nits of peak brightness. It displays information such as smart GPS navigation, auto-translation of in-person conversations, phone call/message pop-ups, and the ability to take photos/videos with its built-in camera.

Dell's Concept Nyx controller

At CES 2023, Dell showcased its Concept Nyx controller prototype, developed by subsidiary Alienware. The controller gets a fingerprint sensor at the top for recognizing players. Once recognized, the device automatically loads players' preferences or even starts their preferred game. It gets two customizable scroll wheels on the bottom, touch sensors under the left and right shoulder buttons, and shift buttons on the back.