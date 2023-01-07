Technology

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 gets cheaper on Amazon: Check offers

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 gets cheaper on Amazon: Check offers

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 07, 2023, 05:48 pm 2 min read

The IdeaPad Gaming 3 offers up to 16GB of upgradeable RAM

Lenovo's IdeaPad series consists of a wide range of laptops from business-oriented models to gaming-focused offerings. In case, you have been on the lookout for a laptop specifically for gaming purposes, you need to check out the IdeaPad Gaming 3, which is retailing with massive discounts via Amazon. It boasts an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with 4GB of dedicated NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics.

Here's everything to know about the deal

IdeaPad Gaming 3 with model number 82K1019BIN is priced at Rs. 99,290 on Amazon. However, it is now retailing at Rs. 65,490, meaning a discount of Rs. 33,800. Additionally, buyers can avail up to Rs. 1,500 off on Yes Bank credit card EMI transactions, and up to Rs. 15,000 discount in exchange for an old device. No-cost EMI on select cards is also applicable.

The laptop comes with a 120Hz IPS panel

IdeaPad Gaming 3 bears a MIL-STD-810G-rated body, narrow borders, a 720p camera, and a four-zone backlit keyboard with 100% Anti-Ghosting, allowing gamers to use multiple keys simultaneously. The device equips two 2W stereo speakers with Nahimic surround-sound audio. For privacy, it gets a physical kill switch. It sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) anti-glare IPS panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 250-nits brightness.

It gets an HDMI 2.0 port

The IdeaPad Gaming 3 is equipped with two Type-A ports, a Type-C port, an HDMI 2.0 socket, an Ethernet (Rj-45) slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the wireless connectivity end, the device offers Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

The device offers 4GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU

The IdeaPad Gaming 3 houses an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11300H processor, with 4GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It also gets 8GB of cache memory. The laptop comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Office 2021 package, and three months of Xbox GamePass Ultimate subscription. It offers a 45Wh battery with six hours of backup.