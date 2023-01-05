Auto

BMW i Vision Dee revealed as a color-changing concept car

BMW i Vision Dee revealed as a color-changing concept car

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 05, 2023, 01:29 pm 2 min read

BMW i Vision Dee concept car features color-changing E Ink body panels (Photo credit: BMW)

German luxury marque BMW has taken the wraps off the i Vision Dee at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. With the virtual world slowly becoming a part of our reality, the Digital Emotional Experience (Dee) concept car takes the brand's "less is more" approach to its new-generation electric vehicles. The car features 240 individual e-Ink panels that provide a chameleon-like color-changing ability.

Why does this story matter?

While electrification is a way ahead for the automotive industry, many carmakers are preferring to stick to the tried-and-tested design philosophy used for electric vehicles.

However, BMW has deviated from the boring designs seen on recent BEVs by adding a color-changing ability to the i Vision Dee concept's body panels.

Along with the use of sustainable materials, the future of BMW's EV looks promising.

The EV flaunts 240 individual color-changing e-Ink panels

The BMW i Vision Dee concept car is based on the brand's Neue Klasse platform and flaunts a long and muscular bonnet, a blend of LED headlights and the signature kidney grille up front, and a raked windscreen. The sedan is flanked by BMW's Hofmeister kink, designer wheels, and large windows that double up as a screen. Connected LED taillights grace the rear end.

The sedan will be backed by an electric powertrain

BMW will likely announce the technical details of the i Vision Dee concept soon. We expect the e-sedan to draw power from a powerful electric motor paired with a solid-state battery pack.

It features a giant windscreen-integrated head-up display

The futuristic BMW i Vision Dee concept car has a spacious cabin and features a minimalist dashboard and upholstery made using sustainable and recycled materials. The sedan has a giant windscreen-integrated head-up display, the brand's Mixed Reality Slider with touch-sensitive sensors on the instrument panel, and an AR mode that dims all the windows and transforms the cabin into a fully digital environment.

What to expect from the BMW i Vision Dee concept?

The BMW i Vision Dee is still in the early concept phase. The carmaker is experimenting with different technologies to make EVs more exciting for the future. The prototype vehicle is based on the brand's future-ready Neue Klasse architecture.