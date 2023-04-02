Technology

Everything we know about the Realme GT Neo5 SE

Everything we know about the Realme GT Neo5 SE

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 02, 2023, 04:38 pm 2 min read

The GT Neo5 SE will get 1,500Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme is all set to introduce the GT Neo5 SE in China on April 3. It will join the recently launched GT Neo5 (GT3 for the global markets). The details of the upcoming smartphone have been revealed through several leaks. Moreover, Realme has given a sneak peek into the device's appearance via teasers. So, here's everything we know about the GT Neo5 SE.

The device will get an in-display fingerprint reader

The Realme GT Neo5 SE will have a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and a fingerprint scanner concealed under the display. It will have curved sides and back, a flat screen, a power button on the right, and a volume rocker on the left. The phone's rear end will have two cutouts, with a single snapper in the upper and dual lenses in the lower cut-out.

It will boast a 144Hz OLED screen

The Realme GT Neo5 SE will sport a 6.74-inch 1.5K OLED panel, with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2,160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and 1,400-nits of peak brightness. It will get a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and a 1,500Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate. The handset will arrive in two color variants including Black and Final Fantasy Blue.

The phone will offer a 64MP primary camera

The Realme GT Neo5 SE will be fitted with a 64MP (f/1.79, OIS) main snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP microscope lens. For selfies and video calls, it will feature a 16MP front-facing camera.

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC will handle performance

The Realme GT Neo5 SE will be powered by the newly unveiled Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage. Notably, the phone has scored 10,09,127 points on the AnTuTu benchmark. It will run Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 baked on top. A 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast-charging support will be onboard.

Realme GT Neo5 SE: Price and availability

The Realme GT Neo5 SE will be introduced on April 3. The device's price and availability details will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, it is expected to be less expensive than the Realme GT Neo5 which was launched starting at CNY 2,599 (nearly Rs. 31,100). The smartphone may arrive in India as a GT3 series model in the coming months.