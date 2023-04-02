Technology

Is OnePlus Pad better than Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 02, 2023, 02:14 pm 3 min read

The OnePlus Pad and Galaxy Tab S8 house four speakers with Dolby Atmos support

OnePlus recently introduced its first-ever tablet, dubbed OnePlus Pad. While the brand is yet to disclose the price, it has officially revealed that the device will be up for pre-orders starting April 28. The OnePlus Pad promises a great viewing experience, seamless performance, and immersive audio. However, is it capable enough to take on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8? Let's find out.

The OnePlus Pad gets a 144Hz refresh rate

The OnePlus Pad and Galaxy Tab S8 offer a metal body, a top-centered camera, and support for a stylus pen and keyboard. The OnePlus Pad sports an 11.6-inch 2.8K LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 7:5 aspect ratio, and Dolby Vision. The Galaxy Tab S8 gets an 11.0-inch WQXGA LTPS TFT display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Galaxy Tab S8 offers a 12MP front-facing camera

The OnePlus Pad has a 13MP single rear camera, with an LED flash. On the front, it gets an 8MP selfie shooter. The Galaxy Tab S8 is fitted with dual rear cameras including a 13MP main snapper and a 6MP ultra-wide lens. Up front, it features a 12MP camera. The Samsung tablet can shoot 4K videos at 30fps via both front and rear snappers.

The OnePlus Pad has a 9,510mAh battery pack

The OnePlus Pad gets Dimensity 9000 processor, with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 9,510mAh battery supporting 67W fast-charging. The Galaxy Tab S8 houses Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and an 8,000mAh battery featuring 45W rapid charging. They ship with Android 13 (OxygenOS 13.1) and Android 12 (One UI 4.1), respectively.

The Galaxy Tab S8 comes in Wi-Fi and cellular models

The OnePlus Pad is equipped with a quad-speaker setup that features Omnibearing Sound Field technology and supports Dolby Atmos. Wireless connectivity options on the tablet include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. Likewise, the Galaxy Tab S8 packs four speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It offers a nano-SIM slot, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and GPS. For biometric authentication, it has a side-facing fingerprint scanner.

The OnePlus Pad's pre-order will begin later this month

The OnePlus Pad will be available for pre-booking starting April 28. The device is expected to start at around Rs. 40,000 in the Indian market. The Galaxy Tab S8 comes in a sole 8GB/128GB configuration. The tablet retails at Rs. 58,999 for its Wi-Fi trim. Its cellular (Wi-Fi + 5G) variant is priced at Rs. 70,999. It is available for purchase via several stores.

OnePlus Pad v/s Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Which is better?

OnePlus Pad seems to be a better deal than Galaxy Tab S8, although it comes in a Wi-Fi-only model. It is not meant for buyers seeking a tablet with cellular connectivity. The OnePlus Pad has notable features such as a higher refresh rate, more RAM/storage, and bigger battery with faster charging. However, only the tablet's price will determine the kind of reception it gets.