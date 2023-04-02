Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for April 2: How to redeem

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to the Android OS in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX quickly rose to prominence in India's Android ecosystem due to its enhanced visuals. It has gained over a hundred million downloads on the Google Play Store, along with a favorable rating of 4.1. Now, as a token of appreciation, creators offer redeemable codes on a daily basis allowing players to get multiple rewards, which help them during battleground combat.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX lets players purchase a range of in-game items using virtual currency, which can only be gained by spending a significant chunk of real money.

However, those unwilling to spend resources can utilize redeemable codes to unlock exclusive bonuses for free.

The collectibles aid gamers face off against an adversary, helping them improve their scores and leaderboard rankings.

Codes are valid for a limited duration

Individuals must be logged in with their official credentials to redeem Free Fire MAX codes via the rewards redemption page. Guest IDs are not valid for claiming codes. Additionally, only the players on the Indian servers can access the codes. Each 12-digit code can only be redeemed once per gamer. It should be claimed within 12-18 hours of release.

Check out the codes for April 2

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. April 2 can aid players in accessing in-game items, such as weapon crates, royale vouchers, premium bundles, gloo walls, pets, diamonds, skins, etc. FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, FFCM-CPSJ-99S3. MCPW-3D28-VZD6, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, V427-K98R-UCHZ. 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ. 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, UVX9-PYZV-54AC.

How to redeem the codes?

Head to the Free Fire MAX rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Use your Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials and sign into your account. Now, enter a 12-digit code in the text field, and click "Confirm," followed by "Ok." A prize will be awarded for each successful redemption, and it can be collected via the game's notification shelf.

