Free Fire MAX's May 7 codes: Redeem several in-game rewards

Written by Akash Pandey May 07, 2023, 10:55 am 2 min read

The redeemable codes have a 12-18 hour redemption window (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX lets players snag several in-game items using diamonds, the gaming currency that can only be acquired by spending a significant chunk of real money. However, not every player is willing to invest resources. Instead, most of them seek an alternative reward collection strategy. This is where redeemable codes come into play, helping individuals unlock gaming accessories for free.

Why does this story matter?

Garena's visually enhanced Free Fire MAX is currently limited to the Android OS.

Despite that, the battle royale game has become quite popular, boasting over 100 million downloads, along with a generous rating of 4.1 on the Google Play Store.

Therefore, as a gesture of appreciation, the creators disseminate redeemable codes on a daily basis. These codes allow players to obtain free bonuses.

Codes can be redeemed only via the rewards redemption site

To redeem the Free Fire MAX codes, players need to access the rewards redemption page with their official login credentials. You cannot use Guest IDs for redeeming the codes. Additionally, the character set can only be claimed by individuals on Indian servers. Every code is accessible only once per person, and it should be claimed within 12-18 hours of release.

You can grab several in-game items using codes

The Free Fire MAX codes consist of 12-16 digit alphanumeric characters. When redeemed through the official rewards redemption site, these codes can help players acquire in-game collectibles such as weapon crates, premium bundles, diamonds, royale vouchers, pets, skins, and more.

Check out the codes for May 7

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. May 7 are listed here. Utilize them to obtain free rewards. FF11-NJN5-YS3E, Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N, W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX. FF10-GCGX-RNHY, SARG-886A-V5GR, FF11-64XN-JZ2V, FF11-9MB3-PFA5. FF11-DAKX-4WHV, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, FF11-WFNP-P956, ZYPP-XWRW-IAHD. FF10-617K-GUF9, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, FFBB-CVQZ-4MWA, FFCM-CPSB-N9CU.

Follow these instructions to redeem codes

To redeem the Free Fire MAX codes, head to the code redemption site at (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Now, access your gaming account by utilizing your registered credentials (Google, Facebook, Apple ID, Twitter, Huawei, or VK). Enter a 12-16-digit code in the text field, click on "Confirm," and press "Ok." Each successful redemption will yield a reward that can be obtained from the game's notification panel.