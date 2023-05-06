Technology

WhatsApp will let group members report specific messages to admin

Written by Akash Pandey May 06, 2023, 05:56 pm 2 min read

The new ability will be rolled out in a future update of WhatsApp

WhatsApp is working on a new feature for the Android version of the app, which will bring the ability to report messages to admins in a specific group. The feature itself is currently under development and will be available in a future update of the app. Notably, the platform is also working on providing admins with the tools to moderate their groups.

Admins will be allowed to enable/disable review feature for groups

According to WABetaInfo, when the "Admin Review" feature will be enabled, members of a particular group will be able to report any specific message to the admin. Once a message is reported, it'll be sent to the admin for review. If the content is found to be inappropriate, the admin can decide to delete the message for everyone in the group.

The feature will be available in the group settings

The group admins will be allowed to enable the Admin Review feature via the group settings section. Once the feature is active, members in a group can report the content and it'll be sent for review. The new feature will help the admins moderate their groups and have better control over the content that is shared within a particular group.

WhatsApp is letting users sign up for Web beta program

WhatsApp is also allowing users to sign up for the WhatsApp Web beta program, in order to receive new features reserved for beta testers. Simply head to WhatsApp Web and scan the QR code to connect your device. Now, click on the three-dot menu, open Settings, head to Help section, and enable the checkmark for "Join the beta," to get access to upcoming add-ons.

The initiative will help improve the user experience

The features reserved for beta testers are not known yet, and it is still unclear how long it will take to reach newly signed-up users. However, the possibility to test specific features will allow the new applicants to offer feedback and report bugs.

WhatsApp to automatically silence unknown callers soon

WhatsApp will allow users to mute incoming calls from unknown numbers. After enabling the toggle for 'Silence unknown callers' under the 'Privacy' section, calls from unidentified numbers, will be automatically muted. However, they will be trackable from the in-app 'Calls' tab or your device's notification panel. With the new privacy feature, there will be less chance for users to become victims of scam calls.